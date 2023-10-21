Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 147,100 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.05% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,026,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTG

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.