Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.67 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,598 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.