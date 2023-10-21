LPL Financial LLC Has $75.75 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $75,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

