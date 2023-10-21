Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 137.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

