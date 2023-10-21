Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

