Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 161,615 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,615 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $147,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.08.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.