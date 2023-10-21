Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

