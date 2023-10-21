Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.28 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.