Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,676 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 62,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,605,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.