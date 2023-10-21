Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.35 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $28.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

