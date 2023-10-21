LPL Financial LLC Sells 366,341 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $87,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

