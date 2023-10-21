Brighton Jones LLC Invests $240,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Welltower Trading Down 0.0 %

Welltower stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

