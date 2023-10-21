Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 14,950 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

