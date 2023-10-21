Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 14,950 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,955,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,308 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:MUFG opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.