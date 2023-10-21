BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSE MHD opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

