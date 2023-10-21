BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Holdings Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

