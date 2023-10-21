BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Holdings Trimmed by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MHD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.54.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.