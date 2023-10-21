BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,481,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $14,006,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 598.2% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

