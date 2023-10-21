BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 316 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DLR opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

