BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $580.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $437.12 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

