BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $631.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

