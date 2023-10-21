BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

