BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 129 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.79 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

