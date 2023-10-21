BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

