Comparing ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 3.46 Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 1.94 $172.51 million $2.63 20.94

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology 12.24% 11.94% 9.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ams-OSRAM and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 1 1 0 0 1.50 Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $82.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats ams-OSRAM on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC, and Ferri-UFS brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to NAND flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

