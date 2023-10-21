Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS) & Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Head to Head Analysis

Anew Medical (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Free Report) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anew Medical and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A Avis Budget Group 18.37% -500.85% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anew Medical N/A N/A N/A ($450,000.00) 0.00 Avis Budget Group $11.99 billion 0.56 $2.76 billion $50.50 3.44

This table compares Anew Medical and Avis Budget Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anew Medical. Anew Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Anew Medical and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anew Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Avis Budget Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $243.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Anew Medical.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Anew Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anew Medical

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. focuses on developing biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

