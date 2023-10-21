BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 711.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

