BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) vs. Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Critical Survey

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BIO-key International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.29 -$11.91 million ($1.13) -0.19 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -3.70

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIO-key International. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.7% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -117.65% -122.43% -64.97% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats BIO-key International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

