Head to Head Review: IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB)

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and ESAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $26.91 million 0.16 -$1.13 million ($0.04) -1.00 ESAB $2.59 billion 1.51 $223.75 million $3.45 18.86

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than IBC Advanced Alloys. IBC Advanced Alloys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.6% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -14.85% -65.40% -15.19% ESAB 7.83% 18.25% 6.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IBC Advanced Alloys and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 N/A ESAB 0 4 4 0 2.50

ESAB has a consensus price target of $79.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than IBC Advanced Alloys.

Risk & Volatility

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESAB beats IBC Advanced Alloys on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBC Advanced Alloys



IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets. The company also provides tooling components for the automotive industry, consumer plastic tooling producers, oil and gas service industry, submarine and aircraft carrier producers and repair facilities, electronics industries, and general equipment manufacturers. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision-cast beryllium-aluminum components to defense, aerospace, high-tech manufacturing, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana.

About ESAB



ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

