Head-To-Head Contrast: Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Fidelis Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $130.16 million 0.14 -$22.52 million ($1.27) -1.35 Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fidelis Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingstone Companies.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingstone Companies and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fidelis Insurance 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.31, indicating a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -9.27% -40.66% -4.47% Fidelis Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Kingstone Companies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It underwrites its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

