BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after buying an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

