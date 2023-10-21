International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) versus Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Critical Survey

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Forward Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Forward Air 8.32% 22.82% 13.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of International Distributions Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Forward Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Forward Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Air 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Distributions Services and Forward Air, as reported by MarketBeat.

Forward Air has a consensus price target of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Forward Air’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than International Distributions Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Distributions Services and Forward Air’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A $0.18 16.37 Forward Air $1.97 billion 0.98 $193.19 million $5.66 13.35

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services. Forward Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Distributions Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Forward Air pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. International Distributions Services pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Forward Air pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Forward Air has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Forward Air beats International Distributions Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment also offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

