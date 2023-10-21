Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lowered by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 105,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

