Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 514,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

