Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,671 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $429.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.92. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.61.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

