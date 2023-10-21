Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,005 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,387 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $127.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock worth $3,397,694 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

