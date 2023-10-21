Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.28 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

