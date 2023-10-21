Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,947 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.4 %

Hershey stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.87. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

