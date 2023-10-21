Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.