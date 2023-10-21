Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,255,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,949 shares.The stock last traded at $42.37 and had previously closed at $42.51.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
