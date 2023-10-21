Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,255,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the previous session’s volume of 1,595,949 shares.The stock last traded at $42.37 and had previously closed at $42.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,033,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.