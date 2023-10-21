Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.2%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 78,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 332,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Merus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

