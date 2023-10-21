Portland General Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:POR opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $801,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $1,989,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

