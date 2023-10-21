Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Down 6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.74. 9,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

