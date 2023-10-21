Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
About Prosegur Cash
