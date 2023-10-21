Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

