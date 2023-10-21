Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.07

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.07 and last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 6461442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. CIBC decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$856.21 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7740964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.32%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

