Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

