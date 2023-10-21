WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.12

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and approximately $12.12 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

