Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, October 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:IVRA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

