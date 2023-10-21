Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $521.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

