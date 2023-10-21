iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.