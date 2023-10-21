Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.86.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

