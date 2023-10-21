Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 78,555 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,555 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.71% of Global Medical REIT worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of GMRE opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Compass Point upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

